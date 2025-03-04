Palestinian president to create vice president position, grant amnesty for dismissed Fatah members

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that he will create a vice president position and issue a general amnesty for all dismissed members from his Fatah movement.

"We have decided to create and appoint a vice president for the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the State of Palestine," Abbas said at an emergency Arab summit in Egypt on the Gaza reconstruction.

"In our commitment to the unity of the Fatah movement, we have decided to grant a general amnesty to all dismissed members of Fatah."