Libya denies reports claiming willingness to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Libya's Government of National Unity on Monday denied a report by Western media claiming Tripoli is willing to accept Palestinian refugees, reiterating its stance for the right of the Palestinian people to live on their land with dignity.

A statement by the media office of the prime minister said it "categorically denies" the report on the website of American Thinker, an online news portal, on "Libya's readiness to receive numbers of Palestinian refugees."

"These allegations are completely fabricated and never been issued by any official Libyan body," the statement added.

It said that the report's writer, Jerome Corsi, is not a "professional journalist and has a record of publishing misleading information that has no credible sources."

The statement reiterated Libya's firm stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to live with dignity on their land."

On March 2, the American Thinker published the report, Libya Offers to Welcome Palestinian Refugees, claiming that the Tripoli-based Libyan government "has told the US government that Libya will take 100,000 to 200,000 refugees from Gaza."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for "taking over" Gaza and resettling its population to redevelop the enclave into what he called "the Riviera of the Middle East." The idea has been vehemently rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.



