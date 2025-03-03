US SUPPORTS ISRAELS DECISION TO BLOCK GAZA AID

The US backed Israel's move to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza following Hamas' rejection of a new ceasefire deal, press reports said on Sunday.

The White House has voiced support for Israel's decision to block aid to Gaza after Hamas refused to agree to a second phase of the ceasefire deal, according to a statement from the National Security Council, reported The Hill.

"Israel has negotiated in good faith since the beginning of this administration to ensure the release of hostages," said National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes.

"We will support their decision on next steps given Hamas has indicated it's no longer interested in a negotiated ceasefire," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza early Sunday, hours after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement expired.

The agreement had halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





