Ramadan in Gaza marked by devastation and deprivation

In Gaza, where over 48,000 people have died in Israel's attacks, Ramadan is being spent amidst destruction and deprivation. The Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid has deepened the crisis, leaving the people to face hunger and mourning. Families are separated, with food and electricity scarce. Despite these challenges, solidarity continues.

Since Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, more than 48,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. The bombings, which lasted until the ceasefire on January 19, reduced Gaza to rubble.

As always, Ramadan is a symbol of sharing and solidarity, but for the people of Gaza, it is marked by profound pain and deprivation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to block all humanitarian aid to Gaza as of yesterday morning has intensified the humanitarian crisis. The Palestinian people, struggling with hunger and poverty, are observing Ramadan in a state of scarcity and mourning.

Global media outlets are reporting on how Ramadan is being observed in Gaza, largely devastated by destruction. Israeli newspaper Haaretz mentions that due to the power shortage, many families have purchased lanterns, which not only provide light but also offer hope.

Public iftar and suhoor gatherings are helping people come together to share their pain. Gazans, surrounded by rubble, have decorated their surroundings with flags and lights to bring a bit of Ramadan joy. However, food shortages and a lack of basic necessities have overshadowed the holiday spirit.

Imad from Nuseyrat Refugee Camp says many people rely on food aid and canned goods. He emphasizes that the massive destruction in Gaza has erased the meaning of Ramadan: "I don't think any family is having iftar with all its members. Fathers, mothers, children, or other relatives are missing from the table. Some families have completely disappeared."

Another Gazan resident, speaking to Haaretz, says that Ramadan is traditionally associated with sweets, but finding even a piece of knafeh has become impossible in Gaza: "There is no material or gas. Israel has decided to collectively punish everyone, whether they fight or not, and look at what we've become. Despite all the deaths, destruction, and darkness, people are still greeting each other with 'Happy Ramadan.'"

Israel's travel restrictions are preventing Gazans from meeting their loved ones. Those who need to go to Rafah or Khan Younis must wait for hours to return home.

The New York Times reported on how Ramadan is unfolding in Gaza. Maysa Arafa, 29, who lost her brother in the war, says: "More than anything, I wish he would come back. That would be the only thing to make me feel like Ramadan again. We are not living Ramadan, nor life, as we once knew it."

Farah Irshi, 21, who has been hosting 25 homeless people due to the war and nearly has no food left, says: "With more aid entering Gaza, there is more food in the stores, but we have no money."

Muhammad Hamad, a 39-year-old accountant, states that the war has completely robbed Ramadan of its meaning: "This Ramadan is nothing like the previous ones. The war has made it lose its meaning. Even if there is a ceasefire, there is nothing here worth celebrating."

The people of Gaza are trying to observe Ramadan under the shadow of war, mourning their losses and lacking basic human needs. However, despite all the difficulties, the spirit of solidarity and hope continues to endure.