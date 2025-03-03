Lebanese president heads to Saudi Arabia for 1st overseas trip

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun headed to Saudi Arabia on Monday for his first overseas trip since he came to office in January.

Aoun is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom, a presidency statement said.

After the visit, the Lebanese president will head to Egypt to attend an emergency Arab summit on Tuesday to discuss Palestinian developments.

Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia is the first by a Lebanese leader to the kingdom in eight years due to Iran-backed Hezbollah's control of power in Lebanon, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The trip is part of efforts by Lebanese authorities to repair relations with Arab countries and boost ties between Beirut and Riyadh.

Aoun, a former army chief, was elected president on Jan. 9, ending more than two years of a presidential vacuum in Lebanon due to political disagreements.

Last month, Nawaf Salam formed a new government, the first since 2022, after securing votes from 95 members of the 128-seat parliament.



