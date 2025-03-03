Jordan rejects calls for 'parallel government' in Sudan

Jordan has rejected any moves that could jeopardize Sudan's unity, including efforts to form a "parallel government," which would hamper the settlement of the crisis there.

A statement Sunday by the country's Foreign Ministry said ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's strong support for initiatives that promote a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan while safeguarding the country's security, stability, sovereignty and the well-being of its people.

Earlier, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also expressed their rejection of any attempt to form a parallel Sudanese government.

On Feb. 22, the Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with Sudanese political groups and armed movements signed a political charter in Nairobi, Kenya to form a parallel government opposing Sudanese authorities.

The Sudanese government protested Kenya's hosting of what it called a "conspiracy to establish a government" for the RSF.

On Feb. 20, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Nairobi, Kamal Jabara, in protest against Kenya's involvement in discussions aimed at forming a "parallel government."

Kenya, however, defended its role, stating that hosting the meetings was part of its efforts to find solutions for ending the war in Sudan in coordination with the UN and the African Union.





