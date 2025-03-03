Colombian president asks congress to legalize marijuana

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has asked the Congress to legalize marijuana , saying its prohibition increases violence in the country.

"I ask the Colombian Congress to legalize marijuana and remove this crop from violence. The prohibition of marijuana in Colombia only brings violence," Petro wrote on X on Sunday.

He argued that if marijuana use is legalized, violence will decrease in the country.

Emphasizing that he will continue to fight against drug cartels, Petro said: "Today, there are much stronger cartels compared to Pablo Escobar's era. The strengthening of mafia organizations shows the failure of prohibition and the absence of alternative measures."

Petro said the prohibition of the use of coca leaf not only for cocaine production, but also for other purposes should end. "My government will continue to fully cooperate with all countries in the fight against cocaine," he said.

"We are focused and will continue to focus on our efforts on large shipments and the top cocaine and money laundering bosses globally."





