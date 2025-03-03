1 Israeli killed, 5 injured in alleged knife attack in northern Israel

An Israeli man was killed and five others were injured in an alleged stabbing attack in Haifa city in northern Israel on Monday, police said.

A police statement said the attack took place in a bus station in the city, adding that the attacker was shot dead by security forces.

It, however, did not give any details about the identity of the perpetrator of the attack.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said one person was killed and five others injured, including one in critical condition and two seriously.





