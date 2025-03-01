Lebanese town of Kfarshuba faces Israeli devastation as it welcomes holy month of Ramadan

The town of Kfarshuba, on Lebanon's southern border with Israel, faces immense challenges amid widespread devastation caused by the Israeli military offensive, as Ramadan begins Saturday.

Throughout Israel's assault, Kfarshuba endured heavy bombardment resulting in severe infrastructure damage, including the destruction of its only mosque. The attacks continued for approximately a year and a half, leaving the town grappling in the aftermath.

Residents are now preparing for the holy month of Ramadan, marked by daylight fasting and prayer, under dire conditions.





- LIFE WITHOUT BASIC NEEDS

Kfarshuba had a population ranging from 1,250 to 1,500 before the war. Today, only about 100 residents remain.

According to sources, the town lacks necessities, including access to clean water, electricity and food supplies, severely affecting the community as they enter Ramadan.

"There are no resources left in Kfarshuba. ... If we want bread, we have to travel to Rashaya to buy it," Ali Hassan, 80, told Anadolu.

He added that during the war, some residents were able to buy supplies from shops, but since then, there are no shops left in operation.

Regarding the destruction of the mosque, Hassan said, "We will turn our homes into places for prayer."

Ferial Abdul Aal, 47, shared her concerns about the challenges the community faces during Ramadan. "There is nothing in the town -- no stores for food or vegetables, which are essential for Ramadan. Everything has been destroyed," she said.

She pointed out that the town has no water supply after Israeli attacks damaged the water network, and there was no electricity.

"We came back after being displaced for over a year because we couldn't afford the rent elsewhere," she said. "The situation is tragic. We can't even find fresh vegetables to make traditional Ramadan dishes."

She noted that residents had to travel more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) outside the town to buy food -- a difficult task given the already strained circumstances.

"Despite all the hardship, we remain resilient. Ramadan is a time for steadfastness, giving and blessings," she added.





- FORCED DISPLACEMENT

Suleima, 90, reflected on the struggles of repeated displacement:

"This is the fifth time we've been displaced from Kfarshuba, but this time it's the hardest. Destruction is everywhere."

"We eat in the dark; there is no electricity. Israel has destroyed the mosque, the municipality, homes, and businesses. There is nothing left," she said.

Many residents, like Suleima, returned to Kfarshuba out of necessity.

"We came back because we couldn't afford the high rent in other areas. The situation is very difficult," she added.

Katherine Qumra, 26, who runs a small grocery store, shared her experience of rebuilding after the destruction.

"All the shops in the town were destroyed, including mine, but we've returned and renovated. It's not the same as before the war, but at least we can provide bread for the children," she said.





- ONGOING ISRAELI VIOLATIONS

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 1,000 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 83 victims and injuries to 280.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





