Hamas says Israel has yet to begin 2nd phase negotiations

The Palestinian group Hamas said on Saturday that Israel has not yet initiated negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In a statement to Anadolu, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem reaffirmed the group's "commitment to implementing all phases of the agreement."

Qassem also emphasized that "Israeli attempts to extract political concessions or introduce modifications to the deal would not succeed."

He stressed that Hamas is "fully prepared to begin talks for the next stage of the agreement."







