Israelis spit on Christian churches in East Jerusalem amid rising attacks

Israeli extremists have repeatedly targeted churches in East Jerusalem's Old City by spitting on them during Christian religious ceremonies, according to local reports.



In a statement on Friday, Old City Police Commander Dvir Tamim said: "We are witnessing a phenomenon of hatred directed toward Christians in the Old City, particularly extremist (Jewish) individuals spitting on the ground as they pass near Christians or even directly at churches."



Tamim added that on Thursday, police detained eight suspects for allegedly spitting toward a church in the Old City during a religious ceremony.



"According to the investigations, two cases were caught in real-time by police observers, while the other incidents resulted in the suspects being caught in the act by police officers," the statement said.



Over the past few months, incidents of extremist Jews spitting on churches in the Old City have grown increasingly common.



Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have escalated their attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, killing 927 Palestinians, and injuring nearly 7,000 others, according to official Palestinian sources.



The International Court of Justice said last July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





