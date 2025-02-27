Israel failed to hinder prisoner releases under Gaza ceasefire deal: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reiterated its commitment on Thursday to a Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying Israeli attempts to hinder the release of prisoners have failed.

Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners overnight after Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives. Tel Aviv is also expected to free 46 detainees on Thursday.

"We imposed the release of our heroic prisoners in parallel with the handover of the remains of the enemy's captives to prevent the occupation from continuing to evade the requirements of the agreement," Hamas said in a statement.

"The Israeli attempts to obstruct the release of our prisoners have failed. The enemy has no other option but to start the negotiations of the second phase" of the agreement, it added.

The Palestinian group affirmed its commitment to the ceasefire deal and readiness to start the second-phase negotiations.

"The only way to release the occupation's captives in Gaza is through negotiation and adherence to what has been agreed upon," it stressed.

"Any attempts by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government to backtrack or obstruct the agreement will only lead to more suffering to the captives and their families."

So far, 25 Israeli captives and eight bodies have been returned from Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

The agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, halted Israel's destructive war on Gaza that has killed more than 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages are still held in Gaza with at least 20 of them alive and they are expected to be set free in the second phase of the ceasefire, which would require Israel to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and end the war permanently.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.