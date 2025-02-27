Gaza government discusses prisoner exchange process with Red Cross delegation

Released Palestinian prisoners accompanied by teams from the International Red Cross, arrive at the European hospital for treatment in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

The Media Office of the Government in Gaza announced Wednesday that it held discussions with a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) about Israel's violations in Gaza and the "sensitive humanitarian and legal issues" in the ongoing prisoner exchange process.

During the meeting in Gaza City, Ismail al-Thawabta, the director of the Media Office, raised questions with the Red Cross delegation about the treatment of both Israeli and Palestinian prisoners in the exchange process.

Al-Thawabta highlighted the humanitarian and ethical approach that the Palestinian group Hamas follows when handing over the bodies of Israeli captives to the Red Cross, questioning why the same standard was not applied to Palestinian prisoners.

He criticized Israel for continuing to deliver the bodies of Palestinian detainees in "inhumane and uncivilized ways."

Recalling that Israel delivers the bodies of Palestinian prisoners "in plastic bags in a manner contrary to international standards and degrading," al-Thawabta noted that Red Cross officials refused to accept the bodies under such conditions.

He urged the ICRC to clarify what actions it would take in response to Israel's violations.

Reports in the media recently accused the ICRC of applying "double standards" in the handling of bodies of Palestinian and Israeli prisoners about two weeks ago.

Al-Thawabta also addressed the issue on X.

"The Red Cross holds official ceremonies when receiving the bodies of Israeli captives, yet it accepts the bodies of Palestinian martyrs thrown into trucks in blue plastic bags, devoid of the most basic principles of human dignity," he said.

Israel previously handed over the bodies of Palestinian detainees in plastic bags to Red Cross officials, who refused to accept them to avoid accusations of "double standards" and declined to participate in their transfer from Israel to Gaza.

NEED FOR CLARIFICATION



During the meeting, al-Thawabta called on the ICRC to explain why it was not fully fulfilling its responsibilities in Gaza, particularly regarding the protection of hospitals and medical personnel and ensuring a steady flow of humanitarian aid.

He also requested information on the organization's efforts concerning the fate of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The discussions included concerns over the handover process of released Palestinian detainees, who instead of being received at prison centers, were being dropped off at designated points near the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The meeting also addressed reports of abuse suffered by Palestinian detainees before their release.

Palestinian detainees who were released as part of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement previously said in interviews that Israel subjected them to hours of torture before abandoning them at the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing, forcing them to walk miles to reach Red Cross officials.

The ICRC has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

COMMITMENT TO 'NEUTRALITY AND INDEPENDENCE'



During the meeting, the Red Cross delegation said they were "not responsible for most of the coordination activities mentioned in the media," noting that other international organizations were also involved in these operations.

They emphasized their adherence to international working standards.

Reaffirming their commitment to continuing humanitarian work in accordance with international principles, the Red Cross delegation expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation with the relevant Palestinian authorities.

The delegation said they were working intensively to improve humanitarian assistance efforts and ensure civilian protection under international humanitarian law.

Highlighting their advocacy for Israel to comply with legal and humanitarian obligations, the Red Cross delegation stressed their commitment to "neutrality and independence in all activities."

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.