Arab Parliament condemns calls for Palestinian displacement, rejects violations of Palestinian sovereignty

The Arab Parliament said on Wednesday that any plan advocating control over the Gaza Strip, violating Palestinian sovereignty, or displacing the Palestinian people from Gaza to other countries is "entirely condemned and rejected."

Following an emergency session held at the headquarters in Cairo, the legislative body of the Arab League in its final statement stressed displacement attempts constitute "a blatant violation of international laws, international resolutions, and an infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

The Arab Parliament also "firmly rejected any attempts aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause or imposing unjust solutions," asserting that any efforts "to forcibly displace the Palestinian people in any form amount to a crime against humanity under international law and the Geneva Conventions."

It called on the international community, the UN and its Security Council, to "take a firm international stance against any calls or plans aimed at displacing Palestinians from their land."

US President Donald Trump says Washington would "takeover" Gaza, turn it into a tourist destination, and displace Palestinians there to Egypt, Jordan and other countries. He also shared an AI clip of his vision for the territory that has been devastated by Israel's war. The plan has been criticized as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.

Israel has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, and flattened almost all its structures. A three-phased ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange is currently in effect.