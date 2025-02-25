Gaza death toll from Israeli war close to 48,350: Health Ministry

Palestinians walk among the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

Gaza's death toll from Israel's destructive war since October 2023 has reached 48,348, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said the body of one Palestinian was recovered from the rubble and another was killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours.

Two more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 111,761 in the Israeli onslaught, it added.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.