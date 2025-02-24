Brazil condemns Israeli military raids in Palestinian refugee camps

A group of Palestinian women walks along a damaged street as Israeli forces enter Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, 23 February 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Brazilian government expressed Sunday concern over Israel's latest military actions in Palestinian refugee camps, condemning the use of tanks and the occupation of areas in the northern West Bank.

"The Brazilian government expresses deep concern over the intensification, in recent weeks, of Israeli military operations in the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Al-Shams in the northern West Bank and condemns the recent use of tanks and military occupation," Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also denounced the forced displacement of thousands of Palestinian refugees.

"In this context, it (the Brazilian government) deplores the forced displacement of approximately 40,000 residents from these camps, in violation of international law and international humanitarian law," it added.

Brazil further emphasized the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid in the region, urging Israel to allow the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) to continue its mission "for the benefit of the refugee population."

Recalling a 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which deemed Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful, Brazil demanded an end to military operations.

"Brazil urges Israel to fully suspend its military operations in the West Bank," the ministry said.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since last month, killing at least 60 people and displacing thousands.

The raids were the latest in Israel's ongoing military escalation in the West Bank where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.