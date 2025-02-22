WERE GOING TO HAVE SOME GOOD NEWS IN THE MIDDLE EAST: TRUMP

'We're going to have some good news in the Middle East': Trump

US President Donald Trump vaguely alluded Friday that there would soon be "some good news in the Middle East," without indicating to what he was referring.

"We had an incompetent president who got us into a mess. The same thing in the Middle East. We're going to have some good news in the Middle East," Trump said, referring to his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump went on to talk about Hamas's release Thursday of the remains of four Israeli hostages, though it is unclear if the two comments are related.

"What happened yesterday, the site of those babies was not acceptable to anybody. Nobody's seen anything like it," he said.

Hamas handed over four coffins containing the remains of slain Israeli hostages, stating that they belonged to Shiri Bibas, her two children, Kfir and Ariel, and captive Oded Lifshitz. The transfer was part of the seventh batch of prisoner exchanges under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video statement early Friday that Hamas had returned the body of a woman from Gaza instead of Bibas.

An Israeli official said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has informed Israel that it received another body from Hamas, which the group said belongs to Shiri Bibas, Israeli Army Radio reported Friday.

Six additional hostages are slated to be released Saturday.


















