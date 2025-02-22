Israeli official says Red Cross confirmed receiving Shiri Bibas' body from Hamas: Report

An Israeli official said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has informed Israel that it received a body from Hamas, which the group says belongs to hostage Shiri Bibas, Israeli Army Radio reported Friday.

The report, citing the unnamed Israeli security official, did not provide further details.

As of 1935GMT, neither Hamas nor the Red Cross had issued any comments regarding the report.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Israel was investigating media reports suggesting Hamas had transferred Bibas' body to the ICRC.

On Thursday, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza handed over four coffins containing the remains of Israeli hostages, stating that they belonged to Shiri Bibas, her two children, Kfir and Ariel, and captive Oded Lifshitz. The transfer was part of the seventh batch under the first phase of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video statement early Friday that Hamas had returned the body of a woman from Gaza instead of Bibas.

He vowed that Hamas would "pay the full price" for what he called a "grave breach" of the prisoner exchange agreement.

In response, Hamas said Friday that it would "thoroughly examine" Netanyahu's claims and announce the results transparently.

The Palestinian resistance group noted the possibility of an error or mix-up in the bodies, potentially resulting from Israeli bombardment of the site where Bibas' family was located alongside other Palestinians.