Hamas says Israel’s commitment to Gaza deal key to successful prisoner swap

Hamas has reiterated the completion of prisoner-hostage exchanges hinges on Israel's full adherence to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, particularly in concerning the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Six Israeli captives are being released in Gaza on Saturday in exchange for 602 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanou emphasized that for the exchange process to proceed smoothly, Israel must commit to all aspects of the Jan. 19 ceasefire agreement.

"The completion of the upcoming prisoner exchanges relies on the occupation's commitment to the remaining clauses of the agreement and its implementation of the humanitarian protocol," Qanou said in a statement.

The spokesman criticized Israel for "failing to fully execute the terms of the ceasefire agreement, even after 33 days into the first phase."

He called on international mediators to "exert pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations," ensuring that "vital supplies for shelter and aid reach the Palestinian people."

Hamas reiterated its "readiness to proceed with a large and comprehensive prisoner exchange, encompassing a definitive end to the war, the withdrawal of the occupying forces, and the rebuilding of Gaza."

The three-phase truce took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.









