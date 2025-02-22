Gaza authorities say Israel killed 100 Palestinians since ceasefire took effect

People walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2025. (REUTERS File photo)

The Gaza Media Office reported Friday that Israel has killed 100 Palestinians and injured 820 since a ceasefire agreement took effect more than one month ago.

The report, shared by Media Office Director Salama Maarouf on X, also accused Israel of hindering the implementation of the "humanitarian protocol" linked to the ceasefire.

Maarouf noted that the most recent fatality occurred early Friday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. He added that since the agreement began Jan. 19, the Israeli military had committed more than 350 violations, with the most significant being the obstruction of humanitarian aid stipulated by the ceasefire protocol.

Hamas said the agreement has faced breaches in four key areas: targeting and killing Palestinians, delays in the return of displaced people to northern Gaza and hindrances to the entry of essential supplies, including shelter materials like tents and prefabricated homes, fuel and equipment to remove rubble and recover bodies.

Additionally, there have been delays in the delivery of medicine and materials needed to restore hospitals and the health sector.

The ceasefire deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed at least 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.