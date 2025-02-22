Full Israeli withdrawal, return of Lebanese prisoners prerequisites for border stability: Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed that Israel's full withdrawal from the occupied territories and the release of Lebanese prisoners are prerequisites for achieving stability along the southern border.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun received US Senator Ronny Jackson at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, in the presence of American Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

During the meeting, Aoun emphasized that "stability in the south and along the borders requires the withdrawal of the Israelis from the hilltops where they were stationed and the return of the Lebanese prisoners who were detained during the last war."

"This Lebanese position is firm and final," said Aoun.

He reiterated: "By continuing to occupy the hilltops, Israel violates this agreement, stressing that the countries sponsoring the agreement, especially the United States of America, must pressure it to abide by it fully."

For his part, Senator Jackson began the meeting by congratulating President Aoun on his election, stressing that he will work with US President Donald Trump and his fellow senators and representatives to provide the necessary material and equipment support to the Lebanese army.

"We want to see Lebanon, and the entire Middle East, enter a new era of peace and prosperity, and I think that is possible right now," Jackson told journalists following the meeting.

"I think we will continue to work to try to mediate between the Lebanese leadership and the Israeli leadership. We want the border to be fully redrawn, for Lebanon to have full control over its border, but we also want that border to be secure," he added.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army withdrew from southern Lebanese towns but maintained a military presence at five border outposts.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and the Hezbollah group that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel committed nearly 1,000 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.