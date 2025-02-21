Hamas says it is waiting for Israel to honor humanitarian protocol of Gaza ceasefire deal

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Thursday that it is still waiting for Israel to implement all provisions of the "humanitarian protocol" related to the Gaza ceasefire while reaffirming its readiness to fully execute the agreement in all its phases.

In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua emphasized that the group is prepared to follow through on its commitments under the deal. However, he accused Israel of failing to meet its obligations, particularly regarding humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Hamas reported multiple violations of the agreement, including Israeli attacks that have resulted in Palestinian casualties and delays in allowing displaced civilians to return to northern Gaza. It also accused Israel of blocking essential humanitarian aid, including shelter materials, fuel and debris removal equipment necessary to retrieve bodies. Additionally, Hamas said the entry of medical supplies and materials for restoring Gaza's hospitals and health care infrastructure has been significantly delayed.

Al-Qanoua also accused Israel of "using internationally banned weapons against Palestinian civilians," while at the same time "demanding the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance." He called for the formation of "international committees to investigate war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza."

Hamas reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement as long as Israel abides by it. However, Al-Qanoua noted that negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement have not yet started. Despite this, Hamas remains ready to engage in talks based on the terms of the agreement.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately "stalling the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire deal."

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a press release that the movement has demonstrated "the highest level of flexibility" in formulating political and administrative approaches for governing Gaza during multiple dialogues, particularly with Egypt.

Qassem noted that among these approaches was "agreeing to form a national consensus government" and Hamas's "full acceptance of the Egyptian proposal regarding the Community Support Committee."

"Hamas will continue to prioritize the supreme interests of the Palestinian people in all decisions related to Gaza's post-war governance, ensuring they remain within the framework of national consensus and free from interference by the occupation or the United States," he added.

Hamas also called on the Arab League to "support this stance and prevent any projects that could threaten Arab national security."

The ceasefire deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed at least 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





