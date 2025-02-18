Israeli army withdraws from southern Lebanon, remains in 5 border posts

Israeli army forces patrol in the village of Kfarshuba in southern Lebanon on February 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army withdrew from southern Lebanese towns early Tuesday, but its forces remained in five border points, Lebanese media said.

According to the state news agency NNA, the Israeli army pulled out from the towns of Blida, Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Mais al-Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Odeiseh, Kfarkela and Wazzani.

Lebanese army forces entered the liberated towns and launched operations to clear up bombs and earth mounds, the broadcaster said.

NNA said the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ran patrols in the liberated areas and erected several posts next to Lebanese army checkpoints.

The news agency said Israeli army forces are still deployed at five border posts in southern Lebanon, adjacent to settlements in northern Israel.