China announces fresh humanitarian aid for 60,000 families in Gaza

China has announced fresh humanitarian aid for thousands of families in Gaza, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

China International Development Cooperation Agency said Beijing will provide food packages to 60,000 families in Gaza.

"Regardless of how the situation evolves, China will continue to firmly support the Palestinian people in their just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights and promote an early and just resolution of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution," the agency said.

On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza must be brought to an end as soon as possible.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.