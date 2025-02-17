Syria, Qatar sign agreement to enhance cooperation in civil aviation

Syria's Civil Aviation Authority announced Sunday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Qatari counterpart following a series of meetings and negotiations between the two sides, state-run media reported.

The MoU was signed during a Syrian delegation's visit to the Qatari capital Doha at the invitation of the Qatari Civil Aviation Authority. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in air navigation, aviation infrastructure and training programs, SANA said.

According to the report, the agreement covers key aspects of civil aviation collaboration, including air traffic management, infrastructure development and workforce training.

The Syrian delegation also toured the Qatar Airways Operations Center, where talks explored potential cooperation between Syrian and Qatari airlines. Qatar expressed a willingness to train Syrian aviation personnel in Doha.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Air Traffic Controllers Training Center in Doha and the two sides agreed to sign a separate agreement to train Syrian air traffic controllers in Qatar.

The development follows the reopening of Damascus International Airport on Jan. 7, marking a milestone in the recovery of Syria's international air connectivity.

Qatar Airways was the first international airline to resume commercial flights to Syria after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December last year.

Most international carriers had suspended flights to Damascus in 2012 due to the Syrian government's violent crackdown on protests that began in 2011.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The next day, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, who was appointed on Jan. 29 as president, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.