Israel intensifies attacks in southern Lebanon ahead of withdrawal deadline

The Israeli army intensified its attacks in southern Lebanon on Monday ahead of a Feb. 18 deadline for withdrawing its forces from the area.

Israeli forces pushed deep into the center of Kfarchouba town, where Lebanese army troops are deployed, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army also launched a combing operation in the town of Mahlat al-Sawwan in southern Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

The Israeli operation came one day after warplanes struck sites where the army claimed Hezbollah activities were spotted.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said the Israeli attacks coincided with a Sunday speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who said that Israel must fully withdraw from Lebanon by Feb. 18.

"Today, we are facing the Feb. 18 deadline, and the occupation army must fully withdraw from southern Lebanon. It should have no positions or presence whatsoever," Qassem said.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has committed nearly 1,000 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

Lebanese officials said Thursday that they rejected an Israeli demand to remain in five locations in southern Lebanon beyond the withdrawal deadline.