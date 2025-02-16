Israel’s Ben-Gvir attacks Netanyahu, calls Gaza ceasefire deal ‘historic mistake’

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, calling a Gaza ceasefire deal a "historic mistake."

Speaking to the local radio 103FM, the far-right politician said that Netanyahu's actions were undermining Israel's military achievements in the war on Gaza.

The continuation of this deal is "a historic mistake that will set us back," said Ben-Gvir, who leads the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party.

"The deal prevents Israel from achieving a total victory, and every passing day proves that my opposition to the agreement was justified," he claimed.

Ben-Gvir, who resigned from Netanyahu's government last month in opposition to the ceasefire deal, claimed that Hamas fighters had regained power and control in Gaza.

"The amount of aid we give them...it enables them to rule," he said. "Hamas regained control (in the Gaza Strip) because of this reckless deal."

The extremist minister also took aim at far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, dismissing his claim that Israel had dismantled Hamas.

"I heard him say that we have taken Hamas apart, but unfortunately, the reality on the ground says otherwise," Ben-Gvir said.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

