Israeli prime minister rejects entry of mobile homes into Gaza under ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement, Israeli media said on Sunday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said Netanyahu rejected access to heavy machinery to clear the rubble of destroyed buildings in the enclave.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left homeless after Israel's deadly onslaught that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas released three Israeli captives on Saturday after receiving guarantees from mediators about removing obstacles to the entry of mobile homes for displaced civilians and heavy equipment needed for clearing rubble.

Local Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of violating the humanitarian protocol of the Gaza ceasefire deal by denying access to relief materials, including tents and caravans for displaced civilians in Gaza.

Nineteen Israeli captives and five Thai workers have been released in exchange for 1,135 Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the Gaza agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









