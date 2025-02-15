Palestinian groups hand over 3 Israeli captives in Gaza exchange deal

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and Saraya Al-Quds, the armed faction of Islamic Jihad, handed over three Israeli captives on Saturday as part of the sixth phase of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

The handover of Alexander (Sasha) Turbanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn to the International Red Cross Committee took place east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The brigades also gave one of the three Israeli hostages an hourglass bearing the words "Time is running out" in three languages intended for the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the correspondent added.

The exchange is part of phase one of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Israel on Saturday is set to release 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal.









