Gazans retrieve dozens of bodies from rubble of collapsed buildings

Published February 15,2025
Palestinians are still removing bodies from the rubble of buildings that collapsed in war-torn Gaza, weeks after the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
In the past 48 hours, 25 more bodies have been recovered, according to the Health Ministry.
That brings the number of deaths from Israeli attacks since the beginning of the war to 48,264, according to the ministry.
However, thousands of people are still missing, presumably buried under rubble, it added.
Meanwhile, 12 people were injured by Israeli fire over the past two days, bringing the total number of people injured to 111,688, according to the ministry.
A fragile ceasefire has been in place in the isolated Gaza Strip since January 19.