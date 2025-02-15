News Middle East Gazans retrieve dozens of bodies from rubble of collapsed buildings

Even with a ceasefire in place, the grim task of recovering bodies from the rubble of Gaza's devastated buildings continues. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 25 more bodies have been retrieved in the past 48 hours, a stark reminder of the war's devastating toll.

That brings the number of deaths from Israeli attacks since the beginning of the war to 48,264, according to the ministry.



However, thousands of people are still missing, presumably buried under rubble, it added.



Meanwhile, 12 people were injured by Israeli fire over the past two days, bringing the total number of people injured to 111,688, according to the ministry.



A fragile ceasefire has been in place in the isolated Gaza Strip since January 19.











