UN experts urge Israel to stop killing civilians returning to south Lebanon

The UN experts on Thursday called on Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, urging Tel Aviv to immediately end housing demolitions, ensure the safety of civilians returning to their homes, and fully withdraw its military from south Lebanon.

"We are gravely concerned about the continuing toll on civilians in Lebanon. Within 60 days of the ceasefire coming into force, at least 57 civilians have been killed, and 260 properties have been destroyed," the experts said in a statement.

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Nov. 27, required Israeli troops to withdraw completely from South Lebanon within 60 days.

When the initial deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from Lebanon expired on Jan. 26, they said, Lebanese civilians trying to return to their homes in towns and villages that were still occupied were met "with gunfire from Israeli soldiers, resulting in 24 persons being killed and 120 injured."

"Violent confrontations have continued even after a new deadline for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces was set for 18 February 2025, with at least two more civilians killed and 80 injured in just four days," they noted.

"We are outraged that the killing of civilians and the systematic destruction of housing, agricultural land, and other critical infrastructure in South Lebanon have continued during the ceasefire agreement," the experts said.

"Israel's military actions have precipitated a humanitarian crisis, prolonged by attacks that prevent durable solutions to displacement. These violations of international human rights and humanitarian law must end immediately," they added.

They also called on Israel to immediately lift access restrictions imposed on the free movement of Lebanese citizens and allow their return to all villages and towns across South Lebanon.