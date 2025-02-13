Senior UN official: 'Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues' despite truce

A humanitarian catastrophe continues in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement that brought a "much-needed respite", the head of the United Nation's infrastructure agency warned on Thursday.

"In addition to immense human suffering, I also witnessed an unimaginable degree of the destruction of infrastructure and houses, and an overwhelming volume of rubble," Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) said following a visit to Gaza where a truce between Israel and Hamas has been in effect since January 19.





