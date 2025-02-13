Israel destroys several sites in southern Lebanon in new violation of ceasefire deal

The Israeli military said Thursday it destroyed several sites in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

A military statement alleged that the sites housed stockpiles of missiles, rockets, mortar shells, grenades, explosives, and firearms.

"During additional scans, concealed hideouts and multiple-barrel launchers aimed at Israeli territory were located," the army said.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

As the new deadline approaches, Israel has signaled further delays. On Wednesday, the military said that it was "extending the implementation period of the agreement," without providing a new timeline.

Lebanese officials have denied any agreement to extend the deadline for Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Lebanon has reported over 900 Israeli ceasefire violations, including the death and injury of dozens, since Nov. 27.

Israel's military operations in Lebanon have killed 4,104 people and injured 16,890, including women and children, while displacing around 1.4 million people since October 2023.