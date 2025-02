Hamas says it will release Israeli captives as planned under Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Thursday that it will release Israeli captives as planned under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the group said the move came after talks with mediators Egypt and Qatar who pledged to work to "remove obstacles and fill gaps."

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.