Egypt, Bahrain discuss arrangements for upcoming Arab summit on Gaza

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Bahrain held talks on Thursday to discuss arrangements for holding an upcoming emergency Arab summit on the Gaza Strip.

This came during a meeting between Badr Abdelatty and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Paris, France, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting on Syria.

Talks between the two ministers dwelt on developments in the Gaza Strip and Egypt's efforts to maintain a ceasefire agreement in the enclave between Hamas and Israel, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two top diplomats underlined the importance of moving ahead with Gaza recovery and reconstruction projects without displacing Palestinians from the territory, the ministry said.

Egypt announced last week that it will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 in Cairo to discuss the Palestinian developments.

The move followed US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere to develop what he calls "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with widespread condemnations from Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took hold on Jan. 19, pausing the Israeli war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.







