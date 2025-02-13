2 Palestinians, including child, killed by Israeli gunfire, unexploded ordnance in Gaza

Palestinians walk along a road next to the rubble of destroyed buildings amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalya, northern Gaza Strip, 13 February 2025. (EPA Photo)

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed on Thursday in the central Gaza Strip amid a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source said.

The source said a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli snipers and his body was recovered in the Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah city.

A child also lost his life when an unexploded ordnance left behind by Israeli forces exploded in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the source added.

The new fatalities occurred as the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement continued to hold since Jan. 19, pausing Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

Last month, Luke Irving, director of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in the occupied Palestinian territories, warned about the dangers of unexploded ordnance in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The exact number of Palestinians killed or injured by such remnants in recent days remains unclear.