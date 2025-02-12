Red Cross says upholding ceasefire in Gaza crucial for saving human lives

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Wednesday that upholding the ceasefire in Gaza has a "tangible" impact on people's lives, urging parties to maintain the crucial efforts.

"Countless lives have been saved over the three weeks of the ceasefire. This period of calm has had a tangible impact on people's lives-including those released from captivity and those spared from further hostilities, as well as all the families who have been reunited," the ICRC said in a statement.

"Any reversal risks plunging people back into the misery and despair that defined the last 16 months," it warned.

Stressing that all of the remaining hostages need to be released, it added that people in Gaza need "respite from violence and access to lifesaving humanitarian aid."

"This all depends on the continuation of the ceasefire agreement," ICRC underlined, urging, "We call on the parties to maintain the ceasefire so that these crucial efforts can continue. Hundreds of thousands of lives depend on it."

It also reiterated its commitment to serve as a humanitarian intermediary at the parties' request to support the implementation of this agreement, facilitate the release of hostages and detainees, and bring lifesaving aid into Gaza.

"We reiterate our long-standing call for all hostages to be released in a dignified and safe manner, for more aid to enter Gaza, and for the International Committee of the Red Cross to have access to all hostages and detainees," it concluded.