Libyan minister survives assassination attempt in Tripoli

Libya's Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Adel Jumaa survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday in the capital, Tripoli, a Libyan source said.

The minister was injured in the attack after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in the Gargour area in Tripoli, the source added.

The source said Jumaa was hospitalized and his condition was "not serious."

The Libyan Government of National Unity strongly condemned the attack, saying in a statement that it "will not tolerate any attempt to threaten the security and stability of the state."

The government said the minister was in "stable" condition and that authorities have launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

The minister's assassination attempt came amid UN and local efforts to bring Libya to elections to resolve the crisis between two rival governments. One is the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh based in Tripoli, which administers the western part of the country and is recognized by the United Nations.

The other was appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, headed by Osama Hamad and based in Benghazi, which manages the eastern part of the country and most of the south.

Libyans hope the long-awaited elections will bring an end to political and armed conflicts and conclude the transitional periods that have followed the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi's regime, which ruled from 1969-2011.