Jordan says no Palestinian displacement at its expense

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan reiterated his country's rejection on Wednesday of any plan to displace or resettle the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

"No resettlement, displacement, and solutions at Jordan's expense," he told parliament.

He stressed that the solution to the Palestinian cause "lies in Palestine, which will remain despite the occupation and oppression."

While hosting King Abdullah at the White House, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would "take" the Gaza Strip under US authority and redevelop it with hotels, office buildings, and other infrastructure.

"King Abdullah clearly stressed that Jordan's interest, stability, and the protection of Jordan and Jordanians are above all considerations," Hassan said.





