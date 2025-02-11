Israeli army storms eastern Jenin as offensive escalates in northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday expanded its offensive in the Jenin area in the occupied northern West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army raided Jenin's eastern neighborhood, deployed snipers on the rooftops of buildings, and embarked on destroying infrastructure and people's properties.

The Israeli army's bulldozers destroyed several vehicles and commercial shops in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, the eyewitnesses added.

Clashes were also heard between the Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters in the area, the witnesses also said.

No further details were available.

The Israeli army has launched military operations in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing more than 30 Palestinians and displacing thousands of people.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza on Jan. 19 after more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.





