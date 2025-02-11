Israeli army cancels soldiers' leave, heightens alert in Gaza as Hamas postpones hostage release

The Israeli army canceled soldiers' leave for the "Gaza Division" on Monday and raised the state of alert among its forces stationed in Gaza, preparing for potential renewed conflict if the ceasefire collapses, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the decision came after Hamas announced the postponement of the release of Israeli hostages. In response, the Israeli army halted leave for "Gaza Division" soldiers and increased readiness in the Strip.

However, senior Israeli military officials have indicated that no military action is expected unless it becomes clear that Hamas is not adhering to the ceasefire agreement, according to the report.

On Monday evening, the military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced postponing the release of Israeli hostages scheduled for Saturday, citing ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel as the reason for the postponement.

The three-phase ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 48,000 people and left the enclave in ruins.

In the first phase of truce, which runs until early March, 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. The sixth Israeli-Hamas swap was scheduled this week.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.