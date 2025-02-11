Explosion kills 5 people, injures 7 in northern Afghanistan

At least five people were killed and seven injured on Tuesday in a suicide bombing in northern Afghanistan, according to local media reports.

Jumaddin Khaksar, spokesperson for provincial security headquarters, confirmed the explosion which occurred outside Kabul Bank in the northern Kunduz province, where local employees had gathered to collect their salaries, Tolo News reported.

Khaksar said it was a suicide attack and targeted civilians and the soldiers of Afghanistan's interim Taliban administration.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



