Israel’s defense minister orders military to be on highest alert as Hamas delays hostage release

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday ordered the army to prepare at the "highest level of alert" for any possible scenario in Gaza, after Hamas postponed the release of hostages citing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Hamas said it would delay the sixth exchange as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which was scheduled for Saturday, for delaying the return of displaced people to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Katz said the Hamas announcement constitutes an "outright violation" of the truce agreement, adding: "I instructed the Israeli army to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza."