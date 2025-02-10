Israel committed 110 violations against Palestinian press in January, killed 7 journalists: Report

At least 110 Israeli violations against Palestinian press and journalists in Gaza and the occupied West Bank were documented in January, according to a local press group.

In a statement late Sunday, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said the Israeli army's violations against Palestinian journalists and media coverage in Gaza and the West Bank escalated in January, including the killing of seven journalists in Gaza and the injury of six others.

The Israeli army detained three Palestinian journalists from the West Bank, interrogated two, and physically assaulted three others, the statement also said.

It added that 17 journalists suffered from Israeli tear gas asphyxiation and from stun grenades while covering Israeli assaults, while 40 others were obstructed from press coverage across the West Bank.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate noted that in January, it was in contact with the relevant Arab and international press groups to expose Israel's crimes against Palestinian journalists and to find ways to protect them from Israeli assaults.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 906 Palestinians have since been killed and over 7,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians and reduced the enclave to rubble.





