Israeli army burns down homes in Lebanese town despite ceasefire

The Israeli army burnt down several homes and properties in the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, local media said on Sunday.

The state news agency NNA did not provide any details about injures from the Israeli action.

On Thursday, Israeli forces demolished several homes in the same town.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has committed over 840 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.