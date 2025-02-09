Israeli army begins withdrawal from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

The Israeli army began withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's public broadcaster reported Sunday.

The withdrawal is expected to be completed today, according to KAN.

The Netzarim Corridor was set by the Israeli army to separate the Gaza Strip into northern and southern areas and prevent displaced Palestinians from returning home.

This comes after Israel and Hamas completed their fifth exchange on Saturday with three Israeli captives released in return for 183 Palestinian prisoners.







