Israel has become ‘laughingstock of Middle East,’ says Ben-Gvir

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies on the Gaza Strip, saying Israel has become "the laughingstock of the Middle East."

In an interview with local radio station Kol BaRama, the far-right politician denounced the government's handling of the war in Gaza.

"We have become the laughingstock of the Middle East, and I'm not sure we even realize it yet," Ben-Gvir said.

Ben-Gvir said he was "the only one in the government" who opposed providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that his stance could have "completely changed the situation."

Criticizing Netanyahu's response to US pressure, Ben-Gvir said, "You cannot govern solely based on external pressure."

He argued that Israel should never have allowed fuel and humanitarian aid into Gaza, alleging that it benefits Hamas.

The former minister went on to call for an immediate implementation of what he called "a "voluntary migration program" for Palestinians in Gaza.

"We need to launch an initiative to encourage voluntary migration today. President Trump says there is time, but for Israel's interests, we have no time to waste," he said.

Ben-Gvir said that he would not return to the government "until they commit to destroying Hamas."

In January, Ben Gvir resigned from the government in opposition to a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. He has since advocated for what he calls "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from Gaza.

On Tuesday, his Otzma Yehudit Party submitted a bill to the Knesset proposing financial incentives for Gaza residents who choose to leave.

According to Israel's Channel 14, the bill stipulates that "any Gaza resident who opts to emigrate will receive a financial aid package determined by the Israeli Ministry of Finance."

On Feb. 4, US President Donald Trump said Washington would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

