Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Palestine on Feb. 27

Egypt announced on Sunday that it will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss the ongoing developments in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported that the summit, scheduled to take place in the capital Cairo, came after coordination with Bahrain and the current president of the Arab League.

The decision to hold the summit came "after consultations and coordination by Egypt at the highest levels with brotherly Arab countries in recent days, including the State of Palestine, which requested the summit, in order to address the latest and critical developments regarding the Palestinian cause," according to the statement.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland, dismissing any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there," he said.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned Netanyahu's statements.

Earlier, on Feb. 4, US President Donald Trump said Washington would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.









