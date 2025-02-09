5 Thai hostages released from Gaza return home

Five former Thai hostages released by Hamas arrived in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, on Sunday.

The former hostages were greeted by relatives at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the local Thai PBS reported.

Watchara Srioun, Pongsak Thaenna, Sathien Suwankham, Surasak Lamnao and Bannawat Saetao, who were working in Israel, have returned home, it said.

According to a Thai government official, approximately 30,000 Thais were working in Israel at the time of the war and were evacuated when the war with Hamas began in the first week of 2023.

One Thai hostage is still believed to be held by Hamas, and Bangkok is working with other countries to secure his release, said the media outlet.

On Jan. 30, the Thai Foreign Minister confirmed the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza and expressed "deep appreciation" to mediators for their efforts in securing its citizens, who were held in the besieged Palestinian enclave since Oct. 7, 2023.