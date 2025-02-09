4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza despite ceasefire

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source said.

The source said the bodies of three people were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians east of the city.

Witnesses said Israeli forces stationed east of Gaza City opened fire on a group of Palestinians while returning to their areas east of Kuwait Roundabout near the city.

According to witnesses, the returning Palestinians were trying to check their areas after the army withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south.

An elderly Palestinian woman was also killed by Israeli army fire in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the medical source said.

The new deaths came despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.